FM Capital Arranges $4.5M Loan for Refinancing of Apartment Community in Lorain, Ohio

Posted on by in Loans, Midwest, Multifamily, Ohio

LORAIN, OHIO — FM Capital has arranged a $4.5 million loan for the refinancing of Pinebrook Tower Apartments in Lorain, about 30 miles west of Cleveland. Located at 1235 Shaffer Drive, the apartment community includes 168 units along with a swimming pool and tennis courts. Noam Temchin and Jonathan Kramer of FM Capital arranged the 10-year loan on behalf of the borrower, Rokhel Investment Group Holding LLC. Sabal provided the loan.

