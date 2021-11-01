REBusinessOnline

FM Capital Arranges $6.2M Financing of Lincoln Gardens Apartments in Hollywood, Florida

Posted on by in Florida, Loans, Multifamily, Southeast

Lincoln Gardens

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. — FM Capital has arranged the $6.2 million financing of Lincoln Gardens Apartments, a 77-unit multifamily community in Hollywood. Sheridan Capital provided the loan, which was structured with an 80 percent loan-to-cost ratio and full-term interest-only payments. Noam Temchin of FM Capital arranged the financing for the borrower, Gelt Team.

Located at 2711 Lincoln St., Lincoln Gardens is situated about 3.6 miles from Hollywood Beach, 7.6 miles from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and 10.5 miles from Fort Lauderdale. Built between 1952 and 1987, the property was 80 percent occupied at the time of financing. Community amenities include a pool, courtyard and parking.

