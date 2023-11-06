FNRP Acquires 119,446 SF Shopping Center in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, DEL. — New Jersey-based investment firm First National Realty Partners has acquired Christina Crossing, a 119,446-square-foot shopping center in Wilmington. A 70,000-square-foot ShopRite grocery store anchors the property, which was originally constructed in the late 2000s. Christopher Munley, Jim Galbally, Chris Angelone, Colin Behr, James Graf, Zach Nitsche, Patrick Higgins and Blaise Fletcher of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between DRA Advisors and KPR Centers, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.