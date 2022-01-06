REBusinessOnline

FNRP Acquires 141,451 SF Summerdale Plaza Shopping Center in Harrisburg

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

HARRISBURG, PA. — New Jersey-based investment firm First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired Summerdale Plaza, a 141,451-square-foot shopping center in Harrisburg. At the time of sale, the property was 85 percent leased to a tenant roster that includes Rite Aid, AutoZone, Dollar Tree and Tractor Supply. Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

