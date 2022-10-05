REBusinessOnline

FNRP Acquires 162,000 SF Richland Marketplace in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Pennsylvania, Retail

Richland Marketplace in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, totals 162,000 square feet.

QUAKERTOWN, PA. — New Jersey-based investment firm First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired Richland Marketplace, a 162,000-square-foot shopping center in Quakertown, about 50 miles north of Philadelphia. Built in 2009, the center houses tenants such as Aldi, Best Buy, PetSmart, Planet Fitness, Staples, Ulta, Visionworks, Sally Beauty and Skechers. Colin Behr and Chris Munley of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

