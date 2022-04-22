FNRP Acquires 163,500 SF Sand Hill Plaza Shopping Center in Newtown, Connecticut

NEWTOWN, CONN. — New Jersey-based investment firm First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired Sand Hill Plaza, a 163,500-square-foot shopping center located in the southern Connecticut community of Newtown. A 61,450-square-foot Stop & Shop grocery store anchors the center, which originally opened in 1990 and also houses tenants such as T.J. Maxx, Mattress Firm, Verizon, Great Clips and Quest Diagnostics. Justin Smith and Chris Peterson of Atlantic Capital Partners represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.