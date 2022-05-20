FNRP Acquires 227,000 SF Eagle Plaza Shopping Center in Voorhees, New Jersey

VOORHEES, N.J. — New Jersey-based First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired Eagle Plaza, a 227,000-square-foot shopping center in Voorhees, located in the southern part of the Garden State. A 66,500-square-foot Acme grocery store anchors the center. Other tenants include Ross Dress for Less, Wine Warehouse, Mattress Firm, T-Mobile, Chipotle, H&R Block, Allstate, Sherwin Williams and South Jersey Federal Credit Union. Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.