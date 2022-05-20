REBusinessOnline

FNRP Acquires 227,000 SF Eagle Plaza Shopping Center in Voorhees, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

VOORHEES, N.J. — New Jersey-based First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired Eagle Plaza, a 227,000-square-foot shopping center in Voorhees, located in the southern part of the Garden State. A 66,500-square-foot Acme grocery store anchors the center. Other tenants include Ross Dress for Less, Wine Warehouse, Mattress Firm, T-Mobile, Chipotle, H&R Block, Allstate, Sherwin Williams and South Jersey Federal Credit Union. Brad Nathanson of Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  