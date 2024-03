HORSHAM, PA. — New Jersey-based investment firm First National Realty Partners has acquired Elements Horsham, a 50,353-square-foot retail property located about 25 miles north of Philadelphia. The property was 94 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Starbucks, MaGerk’s Pub & Grill, Aqua-Tots Swim School, TruMark Financial and Charles Schwab. James Galbally, Patrick Higgins, Chris Munley and Colin Behr of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.