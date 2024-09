WARETOWN, N.J. — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired Waretown Town Center, an 87,735-square-foot shopping center in coastal New Jersey. A 60,800-square-foot ShopRite grocery store anchors the property. Other tenants at the center include Meridian Health, Shore Smiles Dentistry, Saladworks and Great Clips. Colin Behr and Chris Munley of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.