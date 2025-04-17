FNRP Acquires Schnucks-Anchored Shopping Center in Florissant, Missouri

FLORISSANT, MO. — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has acquired Florissant Marketplace, a grocery-anchored shopping center in the St. Louis suburb of Florissant. The property is 98 percent leased and anchored by a 70,262-square-foot Schnucks store. The grocer, which maintains over 115 stores in the Midwest, has operated at Florissant Marketplace for more than 20 years. Additional tenants include Crunch Fitness, Pet Supplies Plus, Wing Stop and AT&T. Current inline tenants have a weighted average tenure exceeding 11 years. Chase Young of CBRE represented the undisclosed seller. FNRP now owns four grocery-anchored centers totaling over 950,000 square feet in Missouri. All are located within metro St. Louis.