FNRP Adds Three New Tenants at Carriage Place Shopping Center in Columbus, Ohio

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBUS, OHIO — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has added three new tenants — Fun City Trampoline Park, Pet Supplies Plus and Port of Peri Peri — at Carriage Place shopping center in Columbus. The additions bring the shopping center to 99 percent occupancy.

Fun City is open and occupies 35,540 square feet in the space formerly home to Cinemark theater, which closed in 2023. Pet Supplies Plus, set to open in early 2026, will occupy 7,913 square feet. Port of Peri Peri, expected to open in late 2025, will introduce Portuguese African cuisine at its 2,400-square-foot space.

