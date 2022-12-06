FNRP Buys 259,104 SF Shopping Center in West Hartford, Connecticut

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Connecticut, Northeast, Retail

Bishops Corner in West Hartford serves a population of more than 216,000 people within a five-mile radius. The average annual household income within a one-mile radius of the center exceeds $176,000.

WEST HARTFORD, CONN. — New Jersey-based investment firm First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has purchased Bishops Corner, a 259,104-square-foot retail center located in West Hartford, roughly five miles outside of the state capital. Tenants at the center, which is anchored by a 59,000-square-foot Target, include Marshalls, HomeGooods, The Paper Store, Mattress Firm, Orangetheory Fitness, AT&T, Bank of America, TD Bank, Noodles & Co., GNC, Subway and Massage Envy. Paul Penman of Newmark represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.