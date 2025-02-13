FNRP Purchases 67,662 SF Shopping Center in Montgomery, Alabama

MONTGOMERY, ALA. — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has purchased Country Club Centre, a 67,662-square-foot shopping center located at 1702-1796 Carter Hill Road in Montgomery. The property sits on a 4.8-acre site and was 85 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including anchors Winn-Dixie (35,922 square feet) and Dollar Tree (9,140 square feet). Other tenants include Staying Classy Boutique, Wingstop, China Sea Kitchen, Subway, Naz’s Boutique & Spa, Pro Nails, Mutt Cuts and Martin’s Restaurant.

Gary Chou of Berkeley Capital Advisors represented the undisclosed seller in this transaction. The sales price was also not released. Country Club Centre represents FNRP’s fifth acquisition in Alabama.