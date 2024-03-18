FNRP Signs CHEF’STORE to 28,000 SF Retail Lease in Sandy Springs, Georgia

SANDY SPRINGS, GA. — First National Realty Partners (FNRP) has executed a 28,000-square-foot retail lease with US Foods CHEF’STORE in Sandy Springs, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The retailer, which caters to food industry professionals and at-home chefs, will occupy space within City Center Crossing, a 98,048-square-foot shopping center located at 6331 Roswell Road.

The store will be the first location in the Atlanta area for CHEF’STORE and is set to open by the end of the year. Red Bank, N.J.-based FNRP purchased City Center Crossing in 2021. Other tenants at the center include Planet Fitness, Gold Fish Swim School and Hudson Grille.