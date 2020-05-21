Focal Point Development to Build 76-Bed Student Housing Property Near UT Austin

The Point North, a 76-bed student housing community, will be located one block north of the University of Texas at Austin.

AUSTIN, TEXAS — California-based Focal Point Development will build The Point North, a 76-bed student housing community that will be located one block north of the University of Texas at Austin. The property is expected to be complete in summer 2021 and will feature an amenity courtyard, fitness studio and two study lounges. Craig Miller of FourPoint Capital Markets arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project.