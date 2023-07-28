Focus Begins Second Phase of Redevelopment at Fox Valley Shopping Center in Aurora, Illinois

AURORA, ILL. — Focus, in collaboration with development partner Atlantic Residential and property owner Centennial, has begun the second phase of redevelopment at Fox Valley shopping center in Aurora. This phase includes a 323-unit luxury apartment community as well as a 212-unit seniors housing development, each expected to be completed by fall 2025. In June, Focus completed Lumen, a 304-unit luxury apartment community now being leased at Fox Valley.

Being constructed on the site of a former Carson’s store, Phase II will feature apartments with unique amenities such as an outdoor coworking space. The senior living component will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Announcements regarding retail, entertainment and restaurant tenants will be made closer to the completion of Phase II.