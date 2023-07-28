Friday, July 28, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Pictured is Lumen, a 304-unit luxury apartment community that was completed as part of Phase I.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMixed-Use

Focus Begins Second Phase of Redevelopment at Fox Valley Shopping Center in Aurora, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

AURORA, ILL. — Focus, in collaboration with development partner Atlantic Residential and property owner Centennial, has begun the second phase of redevelopment at Fox Valley shopping center in Aurora. This phase includes a 323-unit luxury apartment community as well as a 212-unit seniors housing development, each expected to be completed by fall 2025. In June, Focus completed Lumen, a 304-unit luxury apartment community now being leased at Fox Valley.

Being constructed on the site of a former Carson’s store, Phase II will feature apartments with unique amenities such as an outdoor coworking space. The senior living component will offer independent living, assisted living and memory care services. Announcements regarding retail, entertainment and restaurant tenants will be made closer to the completion of Phase II.

You may also like

VanTrust Real Estate to Develop 432,000 SF Spec...

Driver SPG Starts Construction of $14.5M St. Callistus...

DTE Inks New 528,340 SF Industrial Lease in...

Mia Rose Holdings Breaks Ground on 250-Unit Luxury...

Moody Bible Institute Renews 36,956 SF Industrial Lease...

Hampton, Lenzini & Renwick Signs 15,129 SF Office...

Terra Delivers 460-Unit Natura Gardens Apartments in Metro...

Wood Partners, GTIS Open 308-Unit Alta West Morehead...

Hunt Midwest Delivers 258,801 SF Industrial Building in...