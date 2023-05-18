Focus Completes 173-Unit Everleigh Active Adult Community in Vernon Hills, Illinois

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — General contractor Focus has completed Everleigh, a 173-unit luxury active adult community in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills. Units range in size from 567 to 1,373 square feet, and there are also seven duplex cottages. Amenities include a demonstration kitchen, game room, fitness center, theater, business center and lounge. Designed by Meeks + Partners, the property rises four stories. Monthly rents start at $1,800. The developer, Greystar, launched the Everleigh by Greystar brand in 2017 with a focus on high-quality living for residents age 55 and older. Everleigh properties are now in eight states.