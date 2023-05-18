Thursday, May 18, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Everleigh rises four stories with 173 luxury units for adults age 55 and older.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

Focus Completes 173-Unit Everleigh Active Adult Community in Vernon Hills, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

VERNON HILLS, ILL. — General contractor Focus has completed Everleigh, a 173-unit luxury active adult community in the Chicago suburb of Vernon Hills. Units range in size from 567 to 1,373 square feet, and there are also seven duplex cottages. Amenities include a demonstration kitchen, game room, fitness center, theater, business center and lounge. Designed by Meeks + Partners, the property rises four stories. Monthly rents start at $1,800. The developer, Greystar, launched the Everleigh by Greystar brand in 2017 with a focus on high-quality living for residents age 55 and older. Everleigh properties are now in eight states.

You may also like

PCCP, Endeavor Development to Build Next Phase of...

Skender Expands Indiana Office, Workforce to Support Construction...

Cronheim Hotel Capital Arranges $12.5M Loan for Refinancing...

Granite Construction Signs 12,925 SF Lease at O’Hare...

Many Industries Such as Aerospace Drive Wichita’s Industrial...

American Airlines, DFW Airport Enter into $4.8B Use-and-Lease...

AP Construction to Renovate 317,000 SF Academic Building...

WRS Rezones 100 Acres at Lakeforest Mall in...

Portman, Creed Investment Deliver 16-Story Moore Office Building...