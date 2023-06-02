Focus Completes Construction of 8o8 Luxury Apartment Tower in Downtown Chicago

CHICAGO — General contractor Focus has completed construction of a high-rise, luxury apartment tower in downtown Chicago named 8o8. Located at 808 N. Cleveland Ave., the 23-story building features 200 apartment units, 20,000 square feet of office space and 7,500 square feet of retail space. DAC Developments and Bayview USA Holdings developed the property, which features amenities such as a pool, spa, fitness spaces, game rooms, coworking space, dog run and pet spa. Designed by Pappageorge Haymes, the project features multiple outdoor areas and 101 parking stalls. The development also features 20 affordable housing units. Monthly rents for market-rate units start at $2,175.