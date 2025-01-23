Thursday, January 23, 2025
Set for completion in 2028, Brickell Starlite will offer 517 apartments and 7,500 square feet of retail space.
DevelopmentFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

Focus, Group Fox Receive Site Plan Approval for 39-Story Brickell Starlite Multifamily Tower in Miami

by John Nelson

MIAMI — Focus and Group Fox have received site plan approval for Brickell Starlite, a 39-story multifamily tower located in Miami’s Brickell financial district. Focus is a development and construction firm, and Group Fox is a property asset management firm, and both companies are headquartered in Chicago.

Set for completion in 2028, Brickell Starlite will comprise 517 apartments and 7,500 square feet of retail space. Gensler designed the tower, which is now fully zoned and ready to break ground once the final permitting is completed.

Focus has retained Chris Lentz, Chris Moyer, Jeff Altenau, Susan Tjarksen and Marc Royer of Cushman & Wakefield to fully capitalize the development.

