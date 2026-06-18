Thursday, June 18, 2026
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AcquisitionsMultifamilySeniors HousingTexas

Focus Healthcare Acquires Continuing Care Retirement Community in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Focus Healthcare Partners has acquired The Buckingham, a continuing care retirement community in West Houston. The property’s unit count was not disclosed. Focus acquired the 23-acre property through a court-supervised auction process at the beginning of this year and has since rebranded The Buckingham as Laural Parke Senior Living. LCS will operate the independent living, assisted living and memory care units on behalf of Focus. Ignite Medical Resorts will operate the skilled nursing services at the property.

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