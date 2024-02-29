Thursday, February 29, 2024
The Virginian's remodel includes new amenities and renovations to its common areas and unit interiors. Pictured is the renovated lobby.
DevelopmentSeniors HousingSoutheastVirginia

Focus Healthcare Completes $67M Renovation at The Virginian Seniors Housing Community in Fairfax, Virginia

by John Nelson

FAIRFAX, VA. ­— Focus Healthcare Partners has completed a $67 million renovation project at The Virginian, a 32-acre continuing care retirement community (CCRC) in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Fairfax. LCS operates the property. This remodel included adding an array of advanced technology, sustainability initiatives, lifelong learning opportunities and healthcare services.

Amenities now include multiple dining venues, a wine cellar, sports bar, indoor golf simulator, theater, entertainment venues, three full-service salons, technology areas and a spa under development. Outdoor areas include a pickleball court, bocce ball court, putting green, a dog park and a fire pit area. In addition, renovations added an exclusive fifth-floor concierge level that offers its own dining room and bar.

The one, two- and three-bedroom apartments were upgraded to include California closet design, electronic blinds, smart thermostats and smart lights that connect to a smartphone. The seven-story, 367,000-square-foot property now boasts four wings, offering 155 independent living apartments, 56 assisted living residences, 36 memory care units and 53 skilled nursing units.

