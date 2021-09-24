REBusinessOnline

Focus Healthcare Partners, LCS Acquire Seniors Housing Community in Fountain Hills, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Western

FOUNTAIN HILLS, ARIZ. — Focus Healthcare Partners and Life Care Services (LCS) have acquired Fountain View Village, a senior living community in Fountain Hills, a suburb of Phoenix.

LCS will operate the community following the acquisition.

Fountain View Village consists of 90 independent living units, 68 assisted living units, 45 memory care units and 48 units within its dedicated health center.

