NORTHBROOK, ILL. — Focus, together with development partner Fort Union, is scheduled to break ground on a new electric vehicle sales, service and distribution center for Tesla in Northbrook, a northern suburb of Chicago. Focus is hosting a groundbreaking event for the 50,000-square-foot project on Wednesday, Oct. 4. According to a press release, the project will assist the city in achieving the goals set in its 2021 Climate Action Plan.