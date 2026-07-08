Focus Tops Out 19-Story Apartment Building in Chicago’s Fulton Market

CHICAGO — Chicago-based developer Focus has topped out 1221 W. Washington Blvd., a new apartment tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. Focus is also serving as the general contractor. Designed by Pappageorge Haymes, the 19-story, 286,232-square-foot development will feature a concrete podium with a brick façade, topped by a glass curtain wall spanning floors five through 19.

Once complete, the project will include 287 apartment units, roughly 2,700 square feet of ground-floor retail space and 110 parking spaces. Apartments will come in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units. Amenities will total more than 25,000 square feet and include three rooftop decks with a pool and grilling stations, a spa with an indoor hut tub, sauna, a fitness center with yoga and spin studios, private coworking spaces and a dog spa and dog run.

Partner’s By Design is the interior designer, and Luxury Living is handling marketing and leasing. The development will be known as 1221, and first deliveries are anticipated in January 2027. The project is a Focus-led joint venture between DAC Developments and Melrose Ascension Capital. CIBC Capital and Heitman provided financing.