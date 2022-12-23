Fogelman Acquires 204-Unit Columns at Timothy Woods Apartments in Athens, Georgia

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

The Columns at Timothy Woods in Athens, Ga., features apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

ATHENS, GA. — Fogelman Properties has acquired The Columns at Timothy Woods, a 204-unit apartment community located in Athens, roughly 70 miles northeast of Atlanta. Fogelman acquired the property for an undisclosed price from ECI Group, which acquired the community in 2019 and completed improvements to the property’s interiors and amenities. Originally built in 1996, the community features units in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Kevin Geiger of CBRE represented ECI in the transaction.