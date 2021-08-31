Fogelman Completes Redevelopment Project at 614-Unit Stewarts Ferry Apartments in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Fogelman Properties has completed the redevelopment of Stewarts Ferry, a 614-unit multifamily community located at 8100 Stewarts Ferry Parkway in Nashville. The renovation project took 18 months, and the development cost was $1 million.

Fogelman made interior and exterior upgrades, as well as made enhancements to the pool area including the addition of an outdoor kitchen, LED lighting and brick pool deck. The community also unveiled a new fitness center with equipment and workout programs.

Built in 1986, Stewarts Ferry offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with rental rates starting at $1,113. The units feature oak cabinets and vanities, washers and dryers, patios or balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets, as well as upgraded units available for rent. Additional community amenities include two stocked fishing ponds, a lighted tennis court and a community walking trail. The property is currently 97 percent occupied.