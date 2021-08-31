REBusinessOnline

Fogelman Completes Redevelopment Project at 614-Unit Stewarts Ferry Apartments in Nashville

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Southeast, Tennessee

Stewarts Ferry

Built in 1986, Stewarts Ferry offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with rental rates starting at $1,113.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — Fogelman Properties has completed the redevelopment of Stewarts Ferry, a 614-unit multifamily community located at 8100 Stewarts Ferry Parkway in Nashville. The renovation project took 18 months, and the development cost was $1 million.

Fogelman made interior and exterior upgrades, as well as made enhancements to the pool area including the addition of an outdoor kitchen, LED lighting and brick pool deck. The community also unveiled a new fitness center with equipment and workout programs.

Built in 1986, Stewarts Ferry offers one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes with rental rates starting at $1,113. The units feature oak cabinets and vanities, washers and dryers, patios or balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets, as well as upgraded units available for rent. Additional community amenities include two stocked fishing ponds, a lighted tennis court and a community walking trail. The property is currently 97 percent occupied.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2021
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews