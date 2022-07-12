Fogelman Properties Acquires 201-Unit Moorings Apartments in Metro Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Moorings in League City was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale.

LEAGUE CITY, TEXAS — Memphis-based investment firm Fogelman Properties has acquired The Moorings, a 201-unit apartment complex in League City, a southeastern suburb of Houston. The Moorings, which was 95 percent occupied at the time of sale, offers recently upgraded units in one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, game room, outdoor lounge areas and Amazon package lockers. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.