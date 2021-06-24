REBusinessOnline

Fogelman Properties Completes Renovation of 489-Unit Apartment Community in Suburban St. Louis

Previously named Westmont at Chesterfield, the community has been rebranded as 15Seventy. Pictured is the new interior of the clubhouse.

CHESTERFIELD, MO. — Fogelman Properties has completed the renovation of 15Seventy, a 489-unit apartment community located at 1570 Westmeade Drive in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield. Fogelman built the property in 1987 and began the renovation project in 2018. The project included the addition of a new Wi-Fi café, a redesigned lobby and leasing center, updates to the pools and tennis courts and the addition of new gathering spaces such as an outdoor entertainment kitchen, poolside pavilion and indoor kitchen area. Fogelman also unveiled a new fitness center with state-of the-art equipment and programs. To date, Fogelman has upgraded 220 of the units with granite countertops, new cabinetry, wood-style flooring and stainless steel appliances. Monthly rents start at $1,127.

