Fogelman Properties, DRA Advisors Acquire 334-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA. — A joint venture between Fogelman Properties and DRA Advisors has acquired Fields Waterford Point, a 334-unit multifamily community in Lithia Springs. The buyer plans to renovate all unit interiors and communal spaces, as well as rebrand the property as 670 Thornton. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with rents ranging from $750 per month to $1,300. Communal amenities include a business center, pool, tennis court, pond and a fitness center. The asset, which was built between 1989 and 1992, is located at 670 Thornton Road, 15 miles west of downtown Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.