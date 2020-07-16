REBusinessOnline

Fogelman Properties, DRA Advisors Acquire 334-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Fields Waterford Point include a business center, pool, tennis court, pond and a fitness center.

LITHIA SPRINGS, GA. — A joint venture between Fogelman Properties and DRA Advisors has acquired Fields Waterford Point, a 334-unit multifamily community in Lithia Springs. The buyer plans to renovate all unit interiors and communal spaces, as well as rebrand the property as 670 Thornton. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with rents ranging from $750 per month to $1,300. Communal amenities include a business center, pool, tennis court, pond and a fitness center. The asset, which was built between 1989 and 1992, is located at 670 Thornton Road, 15 miles west of downtown Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
22
Webinar: What is the Impact of COVID-19 on South Florida’s Retail Sector?
Jul
23
Webinar: Tips For How Operators Can Thrive In The Evolving Seniors Living Market
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  