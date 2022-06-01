REBusinessOnline

Fogelman Properties, Thackeray Acquire 111-Unit Multifamily Community in Carrollton, Georgia

Venue-at-Carrollton-Apts-Carrollton-GA

Located in Carrollton, Ga., Venue at Carrollton features 111 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.

CARROLLTON, GA. — A joint venture partnership between Memphis, Tenn.-based Fogelman Properties and Thackeray has purchased a 111-unit apartment property in Carrollton for an undisclosed price. The partnership has rebranded the community, formerly known as Renew at Carrollton, as Venue at Carrollton.

Built in 1974, Venue at Carrollton features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 900 square feet to 1,200 square feet. At the time of sale, the property was 96 percent occupied. The partnership plans to renovate all of the unit interiors, pool, clubhouse and amenity areas.

