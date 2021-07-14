REBusinessOnline

Fogelman, Thackeray Purchase 150-Unit Legacy at Lanier Apartments in Gainesville, Georgia

Legacy at Lanier

GAINESVILLE, GA. — Fogelman Properties, in a joint venture with Dallas-based Thackeray Partners, has purchased the Legacy at Lanier apartments in Gainesville. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Built in 2004, Legacy at Lanier is a 150-unit multifamily community that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. The property was 98 percent occupied at the time of sale with rental rates ranging from $850 to $1,275. The new ownership will undertake community upgrades including the addition of a new fitness center, renovations to the clubhouse, pool area and all unit interiors. Located at 1750 Columns Drive, the property is situated nine miles away from Lake Lanier.

The apartment transaction marks the 12th acquisition for the Fogelman-Thackeray partnership, now totaling more than 3,000 units.

