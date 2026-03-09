Fogelman, Thackeray Purchase 200-Unit Apartment Complex in Germantown, Tennessee

GERMANTOWN, TENN. — A joint venture between locally based Fogelman Properties and Dallas-based Thackeray Partners has acquired The Vineyards, a 200-unit luxury apartment complex located in Germantown, roughly 21 miles southeast of Memphis. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. This transaction marks the 18th acquisition for the Fogelman-Thackeray partnership, which comprises more than 4,000 units.

Built in 1997, The Vineyards offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 778 to 1,661 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the property include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, swimming pool, picnic area and onsite maintenance, as well as walking and biking trails. Fogelman plans to renovate unit interiors, build a new pickleball court and enhance the clubhouse, fitness center, grilling pavilion and pool areas. The property, which was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale, is managed by Fogelman.