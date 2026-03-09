Monday, March 9, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

Fogelman, Thackeray Purchase 200-Unit Apartment Complex in Germantown, Tennessee

by Abby Cox

GERMANTOWN, TENN. — A joint venture between locally based Fogelman Properties and Dallas-based Thackeray Partners has acquired The Vineyards, a 200-unit luxury apartment complex located in Germantown, roughly 21 miles southeast of Memphis. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. This transaction marks the 18th acquisition for the Fogelman-Thackeray partnership, which comprises more than 4,000 units.

Built in 1997, The Vineyards offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging in size from 778 to 1,661 square feet, according to Apartments.com. Amenities at the property include a fitness center, business center, clubhouse, swimming pool, picnic area and onsite maintenance, as well as walking and biking trails. Fogelman plans to renovate unit interiors, build a new pickleball court and enhance the clubhouse, fitness center, grilling pavilion and pool areas. The property, which was 93 percent occupied at the time of sale, is managed by Fogelman.

You may also like

Sunbelt Investment Holdings to Develop 363-Unit Multifamily Community...

West Capital Lending Acquires 104,375 SF Office Building...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 554-Unit Self-Storage...

SRS Real Estate Partners Brokers $11.3M Sale of...

Velocis Sells 270,000 SF Industrial Property in Bee...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 18,102 SF...

APG Buys 250,000 SF North 70 Distribution Center...

New State Capital Partners Acquires Vast Coworking Group

Container Collective to Relocate to Morris Square Mixed-Use...