Fogelman, Thackeray Purchase 255-Unit Apartment Complex in Savannah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Developed in 2015, Legends of Chatham is situated at 1426 Chatham Parkway, six miles southwest of downtown Savannah.

SAVANNAH, GA. — A joint venture between Fogelman Properties and Thackeray Partners has purchased Legends of Chatham, a 255-unit apartment complex in Savannah. The property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, which were 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. Rents at the community range from $1,035 per month to $1,475. The buyers expect to upgrade unit interiors, the clubhouse, fitness center and landscaping, as well as redesign the pool area. Developed in 2015, Legends of Chatham is situated at 1426 Chatham Parkway, six miles southwest of downtown Savannah. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.