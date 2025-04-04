Fogelman, Thackery Acquire 258-Unit Multifamily Property in Humble, Texas

HUMBLE, TEXAS — A joint venture between Memphis-based investment firm Fogelman Properties and Dallas-based Thackeray Partners has acquired Advenir at Eagle Creek, a 258-unit multifamily property located in the northern Houston suburb of Humble. Built in 2008, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a pool, game room, clubhouse, fitness center and a dog park. The property was 91 percent occupied at the time of sale. The new ownership plans to upgrade unit interiors, amenity areas and landscaping and has rebranded the property as The Fenwick. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.