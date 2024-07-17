Wednesday, July 17, 2024
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

FOH Events Signs 23,465 SF Industrial Lease in South Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — F.O.H. Events has signed a 23,465-square-foot industrial lease in Fort Worth. The provider of services for entertainment venues is expanding and relocating its headquarters space to 8803 Forum Way on the city’s south side from a space across town that was roughly a third of that size. Shane Benner of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Benson Williams of LanCarte Commercial represented the landlord, Dundee Investments LLC.

