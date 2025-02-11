Fonroche Lighting Opens 20,088 SF Headquarters Facility in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Fonroche Lighting, a French provider of solar-powered streetlights, has opened a 20,088-square-foot headquarters facility in Fort Worth. Fort Worth-based Empire Holdings designed and built the facility, which is located within Campus Industrial Park on the city’s southeast side. The space features customized elements for engineering, sales and production departments, as well as floor-to-ceiling glass windows, exposed ceilings, private and communal office spaces, purpose-built cargo docks, oversized automatic overhead doors and storage and freight handling areas.