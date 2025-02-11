Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityOfficeTexas

Fonroche Lighting Opens 20,088 SF Headquarters Facility in Fort Worth

by Taylor Williams

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Fonroche Lighting, a French provider of solar-powered streetlights, has opened a 20,088-square-foot headquarters facility in Fort Worth. Fort Worth-based Empire Holdings designed and built the facility, which is located within Campus Industrial Park on the city’s southeast side. The space features customized elements for engineering, sales and production departments, as well as floor-to-ceiling glass windows, exposed ceilings, private and communal office spaces, purpose-built cargo docks, oversized automatic overhead doors and storage and freight handling areas.

You may also like

NRP Group Completes $81M Affordable Housing Project in...

Bolour Provides Acquisition Loan for Affordable Housing Property...

Comstock Signs Insurance Firm to 32,000 SF Office...

Topaz Labs Signs 19,000 SF Office Lease Expansion...

Franklin Street Launches Multifamily Investment Sales Division in...

Blackrock Signs 176,000 SF Office Lease Extension in...

Equity Commonwealth Agrees to Sell 709,402 SF Office...

Alloy Real Estate Capital Buys 104,702 SF Office...

IAVI Opens 29,782 SF Life Sciences Facility in...