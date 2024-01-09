Tuesday, January 9, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AlabamaDevelopmentRetailSoutheast

Food City Affiliate Buys Land in Huntsville, Plans New Grocery Store

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — An affiliate of grocer Food City has purchased two acres in Huntsville from The Beach Co. The entity is Marathon Realty Corp., a real estate subsidiary of Food City parent company K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. The site is located between The Foundry, The Range and Stovehouse along Governors Drive and will be connected to the developments via a 10-foot-wide pedestrian sidewalk.

Marathon Realty plans to break ground on the new store next quarter with plans for an early 2025 opening. Last year Marathon Realty entered into a development agreement with the City of Huntsville to develop six new Food City grocery stores in the greater Huntsville area.

You may also like

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $55.6M Sale of Tampa...

Seven New Tenants Join 92-Acre Fenton Development in...

Rentyl Resorts to Develop 44-Room Boutique Hotel in...

KPMG Signs 13,044 SF Office Lease at Town...

Vantage Point to Develop 145,000 SF Office Phase...

NewQuest Asia-Pacific Retail to Redevelop 140,892 SF Shopping...

Quantum Brokers Sale of 10,600 SF Dollar General-Occupied...

Hillwood Completes 300-Unit Casey at Frisco Station Apartments...

PSRS Arranges $3.7M Bridge Financing for Pointe West...