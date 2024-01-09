Food City Affiliate Buys Land in Huntsville, Plans New Grocery Store

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — An affiliate of grocer Food City has purchased two acres in Huntsville from The Beach Co. The entity is Marathon Realty Corp., a real estate subsidiary of Food City parent company K-VA-T Food Stores Inc. The site is located between The Foundry, The Range and Stovehouse along Governors Drive and will be connected to the developments via a 10-foot-wide pedestrian sidewalk.

Marathon Realty plans to break ground on the new store next quarter with plans for an early 2025 opening. Last year Marathon Realty entered into a development agreement with the City of Huntsville to develop six new Food City grocery stores in the greater Huntsville area.