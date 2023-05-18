Thursday, May 18, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Food for the Hungry has consolidated several office locations to a 30,000-square-foot headquarters in Renaissance Square in Phoenix.
ArizonaLeasing ActivityOfficeWestern

Food for the Hungry Establishes 30,000 SF Headquarters at Renaissance Square in Downtown Phoenix

by Jeff Shaw

PHOENIX — Food for the Hungry has leased nearly 30,000 square feet of office space at Renaissance Square in downtown Phoenix. 

The new lease will allow the international humanitarian organization to consolidate its three downtown Phoenix locations into a single global corporate headquarters. Food for the Hungry’s new lease will relocate about 130 corporate headquarters employees to 2 N. Central Ave., one of two Class A, high-rise office buildings at the 985,000-square-foot Renaissance Square. The remaining 99 percent of the organization’s staff works in their country of origin. 

Jami Savage-Gray and Ryan Bartos from the Phoenix office of JLL represented Food for the Hungry in the negotiations. Jerry Roberts and Pat Boyle of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, a partnership between Oaktree and Cypress Office Properties.

You may also like

Vivion Leases 49,545 SF Regional Distribution Hub in...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2M Sale of Downing...

Newmark Arranges Sale of 155,663 SF Office Building...

Skender Expands Indiana Office, Workforce to Support Construction...

Granite Construction Signs 12,925 SF Lease at O’Hare...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 37,373 SF Industrial Lease...

Zeno Truck Parts Signs 12,564 SF Industrial Lease...

JBG Smith Sells Majority Stake in Metro D.C....

Portman, Creed Investment Deliver 16-Story Moore Office Building...