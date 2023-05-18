Food for the Hungry Establishes 30,000 SF Headquarters at Renaissance Square in Downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — Food for the Hungry has leased nearly 30,000 square feet of office space at Renaissance Square in downtown Phoenix.

The new lease will allow the international humanitarian organization to consolidate its three downtown Phoenix locations into a single global corporate headquarters. Food for the Hungry’s new lease will relocate about 130 corporate headquarters employees to 2 N. Central Ave., one of two Class A, high-rise office buildings at the 985,000-square-foot Renaissance Square. The remaining 99 percent of the organization’s staff works in their country of origin.

Jami Savage-Gray and Ryan Bartos from the Phoenix office of JLL represented Food for the Hungry in the negotiations. Jerry Roberts and Pat Boyle of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, a partnership between Oaktree and Cypress Office Properties.