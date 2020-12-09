REBusinessOnline

Food Lion Completes $212.5M Remodel of 112 Mid-Atlantic Stores

Each remodeled Food Lion store now includes more items in the ‘local goodness’ section, an expanded craft beer and limited reserve wine section, a more efficient checkout process, new signage to help navigate the store more easily and safety equipment and protocols for a cleaner environment.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion has completed the $212.5 million remodel of 112 grocery stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland. The Salisbury-based grocer hired 2,300 employees at the stores. According to a study conducted by Towson University’s Regional Economic Studies Institute, the stores will generate $360 million in economic impact. Over the next week, the locations will hold giveaways that will range from reusable shopping bags to gift cards. Each store now includes more items in the “local goodness” section, an expanded craft beer and limited reserve wine section, a more efficient checkout process, new signage to help navigate the store more easily and safety equipment and protocols for a cleaner environment. Additionally, 40 percent of the remodeled stores now feature Food Lion To-Go, the grocer’s pickup service.

Food Lion now has remodeled more than 90 percent of its current store network of more than 1,000 stores across its 10-state operating area.

