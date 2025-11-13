Food Lion Invests $484M to Upgrade 153 Grocery Stores Across the Carolinas

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion is investing $484 million to enhance the customer shopping experience with 153 remodeled stores. The stores were unveiled on Nov. 5 throughout the greater Charlotte market. Founded in Salisbury in 1957, Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states.

Additionally, Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company of Food Lion as well as Giant Food and Stop & Shop, recently announced it is investing $860 million for its new East Coast distribution hub in Burlington, N.C.