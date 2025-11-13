Thursday, November 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Pictured is a newly delivered Food Lion grocery store in Troutman, S.C.
DevelopmentNorth CarolinaRetailSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Food Lion Invests $484M to Upgrade 153 Grocery Stores Across the Carolinas

by John Nelson

SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion is investing $484 million to enhance the customer shopping experience with 153 remodeled stores. The stores were unveiled on Nov. 5 throughout the greater Charlotte market. Founded in Salisbury in 1957, Food Lion operates more than 1,100 stores throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states.

Additionally, Ahold Delhaize USA, the parent company of Food Lion as well as Giant Food and Stop & Shop, recently announced it is investing $860 million for its new East Coast distribution hub in Burlington, N.C.

You may also like

City of Memphis Acquires 600-Room Sheraton Memphis Downtown...

Swinerton, Space Craft Top Out $111M Multifamily Development...

Farpoint Inks Industrial Lease With BMarko Structures in...

Foundry Commercial Arranges Office Headquarters Lease at Interlock...

Annual RevPAR for U.S. Hotel Sector Declines for...

City of Waco Unveils Plans for $1.4B Downtown...

Balfour Beatty Completes Three Elementary Schools in Denton,...

San Diego Community College District, Michaels Break Ground...

Thompson Thrift to Develop 336-Unit Multifamily Community in...