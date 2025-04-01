Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Pictured is a rendering of the new Foot Locker offices at 570 Carillon Parkway in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Rendering courtesy of The Feil Organization)
FloridaLeasing ActivityOfficeSoutheast

Foot Locker Moves Corporate Headquarters to St. Petersburg, Florida

by John Nelson

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Footwear and apparel retail giant Foot Locker Inc. has officially moved its corporate headquarters from New York City to the Tampa Bay city of St. Petersburg.

The Feil Organization has signed the retailer to a 110,998-square-foot office lease at 570 Carillon Parkway, a Class A office building within Carillon Business Park. Feil recently renovated the office building’s lobby and common areas. Amenities at the five-story, 250,000-square-foot office building include a café and a fitness center.

Lee Winter and Caleb Lewis of JLL represented Foot Locker in the lease negotiations. Barry Hanerfeld and Molly Molloy Catlett of CBRE represented Feil alongside in-house representative Andrew Wiener.

