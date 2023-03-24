Friday, March 24, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Company NewsNew YorkNortheastRetail

Foot Locker to Close More Than 400 Stores

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Foot Locker will close more than 400 underperforming stores as part of its “Lace Up” plan, which was announced during a recent call with investors. According to Tony Aversa, senior vice president of global store development, the move is part of a strategy to manage portfolio risk by way of strategic closures. The New York City-based shoe retailer currently operates 2,700 stores, which will be reduced to approximately 2,400 by 2026, a number that also reflects the planned addition of stores in new formats. Despite the closures, Foot Locker intends to increase its aggregate brick-and-mortar footprint by roughly 10 percent to 14.5 million square feet by 2026. Foot Locker will also shift to a focus on off-mall stores, with the goal of having off-mall locations comprise more  than 50 percent of its real estate portfolio by 2026.

You may also like

Meyer, IPS Top Out 400,000 SF Life Sciences...

Northmarq Arranges $26M Loan for Refinancing of East...

Development Team Underway on Rock Island Bridge Redevelopment...

Newmark Brokers $13.1M Sale of Philadelphia Industrial Portfolio

Sasaki Opens 64,000 SF Office Headquarters in Downtown...

Kraus-Anderson Begins $2M Renovation for Modist Brewing in...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges Construction Financing For $146M...

Hanley Brokers $2.3M Sale of Single-Tenant Retail Property...

Seven Tenants Sign Leases at Vancouver Mall in...