Foothill Partners, Belay Investment Buy 209,000 SF Redevelopment Project in Sparks, Nevada

Located in Sparks, Nev., the 209,000-square-foot former big-box property will be repurposed into The Oddie District and offer creative office, flex, R&D and restaurant space. (Rendering credit: Frame Architecture)

SPARKS, NEV. — A joint venture between Foothill Partners and Belay Investment Group has purchased a vacant, 209,000-square-foot former Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse property in Sparks for an undisclosed price. The partnership plans to redevelop the site into an environmental, social and corporate governance, arts-based technology, flex and research and development campus named The Oddie District.

Located at 2450 Oddie Blvd., the vacant property will be repurposed into creative office, flex-tech R&D, lab and maker spaces, as well as food and beverage tenant space and work-live studios for artists and entrepreneurs. Construction is slated to start later this year, with a planned opening date of the project’s first phase in August 2022.

The partnership has already signed two tenants: The Generator and The Innovation Collective. The Generator, a nonprofit maker space that serves as a creative resource for Northern Nevada community members, will occupy 35,000 square feet of the project. The Innovative Collection, a Coeur d’Alene, Idaho-based business accelerator and collaborative co-working space for technology companies, will occupy 12,500 square feet at The Oddie District.

Another 100,000 square feet of flex-tech space will be available to technology, research, engineering, software and design companies complemented by 16,000 square feet of restaurant space, including room for an 8,000-square-foot brewery/distillery, covered, open-air seating and an event stage.

