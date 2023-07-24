Forbright Bank, HJ Sims Provide Acquisition Financing for Two California Skilled Nursing Facilities

CALIFORNIA — Forbright Bank and HJ Sims have partnered to finance the acquisition of two skilled nursing facilities in California.

The skilled nursing facilities feature approximately 150 beds. The borrower plans to invest in the physical plants of both facilities.

The financing partners described the buyer as “a top-tier skilled nursing operator.” Further details on the properties, buyer and seller were not disclosed.

Forbright and HJ Sims closed a unique unitranche loan product to provide financing for the acquisition. This loan product acts as a single debt obligation with one set of loan documents and one monthly mortgage payment.