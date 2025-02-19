Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Forbright Provides $44M HUD-Insured Financing for Seniors Housing Facility in Silicon Valley

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Forbright Bank has provided a $44.2 million HUD-insured loan to finance a 318-bed skilled nursing, assisted living and memory care facility located in the Silicon Valley city of San Jose. Further details about the property were not released.

Provided under the HUD 232/223(f) program, the 35-year, fully amortizing term loan will be used to refinance existing Forbright Bank bridge and partnership debt, as well as cover the cost of recent capital expenditures and critical repairs. Forbright originally provided acquisition financing and a line of credit for working capital for the undisclosed borrower in 2022. 

