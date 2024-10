HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. — Forchelli Deegan Terrana LLP has opened a new, 3,000-square-foot office in the Long Island community of Hauppauge, the first for the New York-based law firm outside of its Uniondale headquarters. According to LoopNet Inc., the 210,000-square-foot building at 100 Motor Parkway was originally constructed in 2006 and renovated in 2020. JLL represented Forchelli Deegan Terrana in the lease negotiations. Damianos Realty Group owns the building.