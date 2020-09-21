Ford Motor Co. Breaks Ground on Electric Vehicle Center for Production of F-150 Pickup Trucks

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Michigan, Midwest

The construction of the Ford Rouge Vehicle Electric Center is part of a $700 million investment by Ford Motor Co. in manufacturing the all new F-150 pickup truck. (Rendering courtesy of Ford Motor Co.)

DEARBORN, MICH. — Ford Motor Co. has broken ground on an electric vehicle center at the historic Rouge Center in Dearborn where it will build the all-electric F-150 by mid-2022.

Upon completion, the new 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at the Rouge Center will add 300 jobs and is part of a $700 million investment in building the all-new lineup of F-150 pickup trucks, including the first-ever F-150 PowerBoost hybrid. The new jobs will support battery assembly and production of the F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and fully electric F-150.

Including investments for Bronco and Ranger at the Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., announced last year, Ford plans to invest more than $1.45 billion and create approximately 3,000 jobs over the next three years in Michigan alone.

“We are proud to once again build and innovate for the future here at the Rouge with the debut of our all-new F-150 and the construction of a modern new manufacturing center to build the first-ever all-electric F-150,” said Bill Ford, executive chairman of Ford Motor. Co., in a press release. “This year’s COVID-19 crisis made it clear why it is so important for companies like Ford to help keep our U.S. manufacturing base strong and help our country get back to work.”

The Rouge complex, which originally opened in 1918 just prior to the end of World War I, has produced several different automotive products over the decades, as well as vehicles and weaponry used during both world wars.