Ford Selects Romulus, Michigan, as Location for $100M Battery Center

ROMULUS, MICH. — Ford Motor Co. has selected Romulus, a southwest suburb of Detroit, as the location of its new global battery center named Ford Ion Park. The $100 million project will help accelerate research and development of battery and battery cell technology. Ford Ion Park is part of Ford’s $185 million investment in developing, testing and building vehicle battery cells and cell arrays. Ford will refurbish an existing 270,000-square-foot facility to house up to 200 engineers.

