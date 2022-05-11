REBusinessOnline

Ford Storage and Moving Co. Signs 150,280 SF Industrial Lease in Omaha, Nebraska

Posted on by in Industrial, Leasing Activity, Midwest, Nebraska

The company will occupy space within R&R Commerce Park.

OMAHA, NEB. — Ford Storage and Moving Co., a Nebraska-based warehouse company, has signed a 150,280-square-foot industrial lease at R&R Commerce Park in Omaha. R&R Commerce Park is a four-building industrial park spanning 1.1 million square feet. The development features a clear height of 32 feet and convenient access to I-80. Sam Andres and David Maenner of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. R&R Realty Group owns R&R Commerce Park.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  