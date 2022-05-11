Ford Storage and Moving Co. Signs 150,280 SF Industrial Lease in Omaha, Nebraska

The company will occupy space within R&R Commerce Park.

OMAHA, NEB. — Ford Storage and Moving Co., a Nebraska-based warehouse company, has signed a 150,280-square-foot industrial lease at R&R Commerce Park in Omaha. R&R Commerce Park is a four-building industrial park spanning 1.1 million square feet. The development features a clear height of 32 feet and convenient access to I-80. Sam Andres and David Maenner of CBRE represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. R&R Realty Group owns R&R Commerce Park.