Ford to Relocate Headquarters in Dearborn, Michigan to 2.1 MSF Campus, Tear Down Former ‘Glass House’

DEARBORN, MICH. — Ford Motor Co. has unveiled plans to open a new Ford World Headquarters at its Dearborn product development campus, the new Henry Ford II World Center. The 2.1 million-square-foot property will house thousands of engineering, design and technology team members together in one collaborative space that is twice the size of the company’s current headquarters and built to accommodate double the employees.

Construction is underway, and hundreds of employees are working in the building already. The majority of the facility will be complete this year, but work will continue through 2027 on a final section of the site. Upon completion, up to 4,000 people can work from the headquarters with a total of 14,000 employees within a 15-minute walk of the new World Headquarters building.

Once Ford has vacated the former headquarters, dubbed the Glass House, the facility will be demolished over the course of 18 months. Ford plans to “repurpose the site as an asset to its teams and community.” Ford is working with the City of Dearborn on a plan for how the site can best serve employees and neighbors. Glass House, which totals 950,000 square feet, has housed Ford’s headquarters since 1956.

Ford will officially open its new headquarters this November.